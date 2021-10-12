Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Up to $13.33

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.33, but opened at $13.79. Youdao shares last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 340 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAO. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HSBC cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.72.

Get Youdao alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of -0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.22) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.