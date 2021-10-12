Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to Post $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 186.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $6.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

NYSE FCX opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average is $36.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after buying an additional 95,921 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 12,244 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $173,637,000 after buying an additional 425,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.