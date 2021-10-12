Zacks: Analysts Anticipate People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.32. People’s United Financial reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 32.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in People’s United Financial by 29.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,474,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,392,000 after acquiring an additional 335,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 99,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,235,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,618. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $19.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

