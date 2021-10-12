Zacks: Analysts Expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to report sales of $4.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.06 million. G1 Therapeutics posted sales of $26.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 82.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $37.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.64 million to $59.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $63.27 million, with estimates ranging from $45.56 million to $72.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $184,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,862,000 after purchasing an additional 80,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,797,000 after purchasing an additional 40,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,502,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,912,000 after purchasing an additional 61,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,876,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,162,000 after purchasing an additional 48,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,598,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after purchasing an additional 47,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.19.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

