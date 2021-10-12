Zacks: Analysts Expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Will Announce Earnings of $3.18 Per Share

Analysts expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to announce earnings of $3.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.11 and the highest is $3.28. L3Harris Technologies reported earnings per share of $2.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year earnings of $13.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.89 to $13.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $14.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.90 to $14.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. Raymond James increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.69.

LHX opened at $235.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $236.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $1,929,610.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 2,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total value of $636,867.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,712 shares in the company, valued at $15,259,576.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 423,000 shares of company stock worth $97,577,351 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 100,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

