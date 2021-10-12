Zacks: Analysts Expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Radware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.20. Radware reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on RDWR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $33.68 on Thursday. Radware has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 105.25, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Radware by 5,510.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Radware during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Radware during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radware during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Radware by 52,980.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

