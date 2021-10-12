Zacks: Analysts Expect Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) to Post -$1.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) will post ($1.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.12). Taysha Gene Therapies posted earnings of ($1.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($4.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($3.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($3.72). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Taysha Gene Therapies.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25).

TSHA has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.46.

Shares of TSHA stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.49. 43,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $33.35.

In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $198,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the period. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.