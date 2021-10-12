Zacks: Analysts Expect Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) to Post -$1.02 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) will post ($1.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.12). Taysha Gene Therapies posted earnings of ($1.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($4.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($3.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($3.72). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25).

TSHA has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.46.

Shares of TSHA stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.49. 43,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $33.35.

In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $198,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the period. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.