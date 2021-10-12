Zacks: Analysts Expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.97 Million

Analysts expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to post sales of $15.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.01 million. The Bank of Princeton reported sales of $14.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full year sales of $64.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.60 million to $64.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $61.17 million, with estimates ranging from $60.90 million to $61.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $31.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.32. The company has a market cap of $202.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 45,206 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Bank of Princeton by 32.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 78,772 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 24.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 61,727 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the second quarter worth about $2,565,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 44.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

