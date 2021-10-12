Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.13 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will post $40.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.40 million to $48.00 million. Blueprint Medicines reported sales of $745.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year sales of $144.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $110.70 million to $159.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $270.02 million, with estimates ranging from $139.40 million to $440.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BPMC shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $2,317,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $124,105.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,971.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,546,557. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at $59,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at $99,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.74. 6,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,161. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.65. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $125.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.79.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.