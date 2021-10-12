Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will report $18.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.12 billion. Intel reported sales of $18.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $74.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.50 billion to $77.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $74.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.09 billion to $76.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.84. The stock had a trading volume of 660,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,573,848. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.57. The company has a market capitalization of $214.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after buying an additional 2,777,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,185,413,000 after buying an additional 290,090 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,960,328,000 after buying an additional 709,880 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,763,741,000 after buying an additional 1,221,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

