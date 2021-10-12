Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.16 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will report sales of $64.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ZIX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $64.22 million. ZIX posted sales of $54.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year sales of $253.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $253.60 million to $253.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $286.57 million, with estimates ranging from $283.44 million to $289.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 70.86% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZIXI. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

ZIX stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.54. 8,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,749. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24. ZIX has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $429.15 million, a PE ratio of -22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIXI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ZIX by 14.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ZIX by 469.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 72,014 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ZIX by 109.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 125,826 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in ZIX by 207,542.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ZIX in the second quarter valued at about $500,000. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

