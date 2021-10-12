Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will post $28.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.50 million to $28.90 million. Bridgewater Bancshares posted sales of $22.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year sales of $113.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $112.33 million to $113.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $124.38 million, with estimates ranging from $124.20 million to $124.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.04 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BWB. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Parish purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mary Jayne Crocker purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 141,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,920 shares of company stock valued at $373,000 over the last 90 days. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 179.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 84.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWB stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.67. The stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,054. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $498.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

