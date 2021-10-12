Zacks: Brokerages Expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Equities analysts expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Codexis posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.04 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Codexis by 2,965.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Codexis during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Codexis during the second quarter valued at $256,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Codexis during the second quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its position in Codexis by 4.3% during the second quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDXS traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $30.25. 24,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,342. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.75 and a beta of 1.29. Codexis has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $32.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

