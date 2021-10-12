Zacks: Brokerages Expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $525.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will announce sales of $525.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $496.40 million and the highest is $543.00 million. Steven Madden reported sales of $346.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $397.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.04 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Steven Madden to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $354,306,000 after acquiring an additional 57,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,595,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,563,000 after buying an additional 47,822 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 8.1% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,233,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,755,000 after buying an additional 166,764 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 0.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,928,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Steven Madden by 120.0% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $41.81. 12,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,362. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average is $41.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

