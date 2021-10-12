Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $103.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ICF's shares have outperformed the industry in the past year, partly due to earnings beat in the past four quarters. The company's government business remains strong, courtesy of improvement in business development pipeline and win rate. The company has multi-year relationships with several other government and commercial clients. Global presence and diversity of markets ensures diversified and consistent revenue growth for the company. Buyouts help enhance subject matter knowledge, expand offerings and provide scale in particular geographies. However, investments in capture and proposal activities, infrastructure and intellectual property development, loyalty program and acquisitions have increased ICF's operating costs and expenses. This is likely to keep the company's bottom line under pressure going forward.”

Shares of ICFI opened at $96.68 on Monday. ICF International has a 52-week low of $63.59 and a 52-week high of $102.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.60.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $392.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.36 million. Research analysts predict that ICF International will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is 13.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,903,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,807,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 16.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 355,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,213,000 after acquiring an additional 50,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after acquiring an additional 26,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 25.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 94,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

