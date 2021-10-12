Zacks Investment Research Lowers Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) to Hold

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CaesarStone Ltd manufactures engineered quartz surfaces for residential and commercial buildings as countertops, vanities, wall cladding, floors and other interior surfaces. The company’s product consists of Classico, Supernatural, Motivo and Concetto. CaesarStone Ltd, formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd., is based in MP Menashe, Israel. “

Get Caesarstone alerts:

NASDAQ:CSTE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.31. 115,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,473. Caesarstone has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $163.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.28 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 6.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 12.0% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,300,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,950,000 after buying an additional 245,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,893,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,946,000 after buying an additional 18,529 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 13.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after buying an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 20.4% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 644,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 108,998 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 553,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 25,604 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesarstone (CSTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.