Zacks Investment Research Lowers EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $53.92 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EDP – Energias de Portugal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.96.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile
EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.
Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EDP – Energias de Portugal (EDPFY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.