Zacks Investment Research Lowers EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $53.92 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EDP – Energias de Portugal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.96.

Shares of EDPFY opened at $52.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average of $55.80. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a twelve month low of $48.28 and a twelve month high of $69.49.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EDP – Energias de Portugal (EDPFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.