Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Oriental Land from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of OLCLY opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.36. Oriental Land has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $34.55. The stock has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.19 and a beta of 0.01.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

