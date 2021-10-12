Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BROOKE GROUP LTD. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and the sale of information processing systems. It also has investments in a number of additional companies engaged in a diverse group of businesses. “

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Vector Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90. Vector Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $729.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.30 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 189,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 966,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,942 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 110,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 137.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 53,182 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

