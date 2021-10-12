Zacks Investment Research Upgrades 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

Separately, Cowen started coverage on 22nd Century Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

22nd Century Group stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. 22nd Century Group has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $468.68 million, a P/E ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.83.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 66.56% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 22nd Century Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James A. Mish acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 36.4% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in 22nd Century Group in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group, Inc engages in the development of technology. The firm’s technology helps in increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants and levels of cannabinoids in cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. Its products include X-22, modified risk cigarettes, spectrum government research cigarettes, magic 0 and magic 2, moonlight, red sun, variable nicotine-level research cigarettes and verfola.

