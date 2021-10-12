Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) to Hold

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery(R) platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs. The company’s product candidate includes CP101, FIN-211, FIN-524 and FIN-525. Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is based in SOMERVILLE, Mass. “

NASDAQ FNCH traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,167. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 32.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

