Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.85.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th.

In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 84,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $12,272,276.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,167 shares of company stock valued at $32,726,816 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zai Lab by 49.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Zai Lab by 45.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Zai Lab by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $101.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.23. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.11. Zai Lab has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zai Lab will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

