Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zuora from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.43.

NYSE ZUO opened at $17.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $18.65.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,198 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $39,564.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,146. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $84,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 259,016 shares of company stock worth $4,358,258. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

