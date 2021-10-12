Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ZRSEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Zur Rose Group stock traded up $5.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $391.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $393.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.58. Zur Rose Group has a fifty-two week low of $287.65 and a fifty-two week high of $547.00.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

