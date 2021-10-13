$0.08 EPS Expected for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Everi posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 440.82%. The business had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.86 million.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

EVRI traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $24.96. The company had a trading volume of 573,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,675. Everi has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.94.

In other Everi news, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,660 shares of company stock worth $4,377,851. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Everi by 3.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Everi by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Everi by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

