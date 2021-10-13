$0.10 EPS Expected for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.04. PetIQ posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 190.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $271.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.61 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

PetIQ stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.05. 2,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,945. The firm has a market cap of $734.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average of $34.42. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

In related news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $165,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,042.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in PetIQ by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,216,000 after buying an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 18.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 16,425 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 25.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 10.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,721,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,975,000 after acquiring an additional 258,320 shares during the last quarter.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

