-$0.13 EPS Expected for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Curis’ earnings. Curis posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Curis.

Get Curis alerts:

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 40.73% and a negative net margin of 334.50%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRIS shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Curis in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ CRIS traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.38 million, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.50. Curis has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $17.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRIS. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Curis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Curis by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Curis by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Curis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curis (CRIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.