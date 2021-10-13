-$0.15 EPS Expected for Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) will report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Aethlon Medical also posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEMD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEMD. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the first quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the first quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the first quarter worth $40,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Aethlon Medical by 77.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the second quarter worth $96,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEMD stock opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $54.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.54. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

