-$0.16 EPS Expected for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). EverQuote posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVER. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

Shares of EVER stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.91. 265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,052. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $28.18. The company has a market cap of $520.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 1.30. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96.

In related news, CMO Craig Lister sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $28,146.04. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,229.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $195,282.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,547 shares of company stock worth $1,034,577. Corporate insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in EverQuote by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 31,361 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

