-$0.23 EPS Expected for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.21). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03).

ZYNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2,745.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $169.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.40.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

