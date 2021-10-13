$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) will announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.25. GP Strategies also reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $128.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 2.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $20.85 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barrington Research downgraded GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.96.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. 61.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GP Strategies stock remained flat at $$20.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 22,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,616. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $365.94 million, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17. GP Strategies has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $20.93.

GP Strategies Corp. provides training, e-Learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following Geographic Segments: North America, EMEA and Emerging Markets (Latin America and Asia Pacific countries). It provides Workforce Transformation Services into three primary solution sets: Organizational Performance Solutions (OPS), Technical Performance Solutions (TPS) and Automotive Performance Solutions (APS).

