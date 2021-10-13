$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. CarGurus posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million.

CARG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

In other news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 3,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $98,293.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,455.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 30,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $1,060,763.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 589,306 shares of company stock worth $18,111,697 in the last three months. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in CarGurus by 31.0% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 20.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CarGurus by 95.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after buying an additional 217,633 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARG stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.49. The stock had a trading volume of 901,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,730. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.84. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.83.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

