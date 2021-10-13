$0.47 EPS Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.50. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OLLI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $107,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at $160,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,891 shares of company stock worth $3,597,601 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OLLI opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $57.86 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.24 and a 200 day moving average of $82.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

