$0.53 EPS Expected for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) will announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian Electric Industries’ earnings. Hawaiian Electric Industries reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.14 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hawaiian Electric Industries.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $680.26 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HE. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 23.2% in the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 75.9% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 30,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 587,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,831,000 after buying an additional 13,370 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HE opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.02. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $45.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 75.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

