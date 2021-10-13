$0.54 EPS Expected for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.54. Bassett Furniture Industries posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bassett Furniture Industries.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 11.89%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSET. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 9,338.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.97. The company had a trading volume of 521 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,738. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $175.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $37.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.