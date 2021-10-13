-$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) This Quarter

Analysts expect AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) to post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.64). AVROBIO posted earnings per share of ($1.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full-year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($2.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AVROBIO.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08).

Several research firms have weighed in on AVRO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

AVROBIO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,489. The stock has a market cap of $245.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.29. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $20.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 122.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 112.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVROBIO (AVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.