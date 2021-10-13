$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will report $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Ciena reported sales of $828.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CIEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $141,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,639. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,141,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,821,000 after purchasing an additional 21,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.00. 4,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,378. Ciena has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day moving average of $55.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

