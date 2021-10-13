-$1.10 EPS Expected for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will post ($1.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.93). Global Blood Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.97) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.13) to ($3.92). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.01) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. The business had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBT. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $63.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.03.

In other news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

