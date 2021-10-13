$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to post $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. Twitter reported sales of $936.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year sales of $5.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $6.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,694,789. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.40. Twitter has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.85 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $720,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,162 shares of company stock valued at $7,211,729. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Twitter by 20.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 4.7% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 33,594 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter valued at $1,087,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 13.7% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

