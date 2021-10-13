$1.49 Million in Sales Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will report $1.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S posted sales of $3.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year sales of $11.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 million to $20.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $98.39 million, with estimates ranging from $50.66 million to $144.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%. The company had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million.

ASND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded down $4.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.01. 4,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,516. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $183.98. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.81.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

