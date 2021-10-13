$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will post $1.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the highest is $1.68 billion. ABM Industries posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year sales of $6.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ABM Industries.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

NYSE:ABM opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average of $48.18. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.40. ABM Industries has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $55.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,491 shares of company stock worth $478,888. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABM Industries (ABM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.