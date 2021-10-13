100,000 Shares in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) Acquired by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 0.23% of Alkuri Global Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KURI. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkuri Global Acquisition alerts:

Alkuri Global Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93. Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Ark Global Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Alkuri Global Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkuri Global Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.