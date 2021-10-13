$137.26 Million in Sales Expected for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will announce sales of $137.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.70 million to $144.70 million. Pacira BioSciences posted sales of $117.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year sales of $541.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $533.11 million to $550.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $640.41 million, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $671.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCRX. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,103,000.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.07. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.12.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

