1,482 Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Purchased by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

CP traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.65. The stock had a trading volume of 97,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.07. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $58.79 and a twelve month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

