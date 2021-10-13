15,087 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Acquired by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 63,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.10.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.68. 33,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,520,168. The company has a market cap of $89.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $63.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

