15,305 Shares in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 38.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,413 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 997.1% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,668,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,753,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,320,000 after acquiring an additional 435,371 shares during the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ELY opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ELY. Compass Point upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

