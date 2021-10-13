1,663 Shares in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Acquired by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hexcel by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Hexcel by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth $407,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.89. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

