17,004 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Acquired by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,152,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.35. The company had a trading volume of 137,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,486. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.74.

