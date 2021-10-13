180 Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.11.

Shares of KLAC opened at $319.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $341.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.18. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $190.21 and a 52-week high of $374.60. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

