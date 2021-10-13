180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $282,000 Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Snap-on by 112.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 61.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $214.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.21 and a 200-day moving average of $229.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $153.27 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 42.30%.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.17.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

